CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were UNP(30.69%), WSO(8.77%), and GSBD(6.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 72,675-share investment in ARCA:VEA. Previously, the stock had a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.32 per share and a market cap of $96.83Bil. The stock has returned -14.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru established a new position worth 8,364 shares in NYSE:TTE, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.29 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $53.02 per share and a market cap of $135.13Bil. The stock has returned 31.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,013 shares in NYSE:SYY, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.73 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $86.68 per share and a market cap of $44.21Bil. The stock has returned 16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-book ratio of 31.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 6,354 shares in NYSE:TD, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.73 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $67.3 per share and a market cap of $119.61Bil. The stock has returned 4.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,299 shares in NYSE:UPS, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.9 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $208.43 per share and a market cap of $180.94Bil. The stock has returned 10.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-book ratio of 11.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

