rhino investment partners, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $223.00Mil. The top holdings were COLB(6.43%), CMA(5.82%), and THFF(5.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were rhino investment partners, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, rhino investment partners, Inc bought 176,644 shares of NAS:FIBK for a total holding of 310,744. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.67.

On 08/19/2022, First Interstate BancSystem Inc traded for a price of $41.17 per share and a market cap of $4.37Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Interstate BancSystem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

rhino investment partners, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:OSBC by 464,581 shares. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.29.

On 08/19/2022, Old Second Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $14.69 per share and a market cap of $652.41Mil. The stock has returned 26.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old Second Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 336,434-share investment in NAS:OCFC. Previously, the stock had a 3.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.19 during the quarter.

On 08/19/2022, OceanFirst Financial Corp traded for a price of $21.13 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned 5.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OceanFirst Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, rhino investment partners, Inc bought 87,500 shares of NYSE:CMA for a total holding of 176,579. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.95.

On 08/19/2022, Comerica Inc traded for a price of $84.98 per share and a market cap of $10.94Bil. The stock has returned 23.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comerica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

rhino investment partners, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:WBS by 111,405 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.29.

On 08/19/2022, Webster Financial Corp traded for a price of $49.1 per share and a market cap of $8.50Bil. The stock has returned 7.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Webster Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

