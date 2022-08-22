ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1882 stocks valued at a total of $8.16Bil. The top holdings were ETR(1.68%), EXC(1.08%), and DTE(1.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP bought 672,191 shares of NYSE:ETR for a total holding of 1,216,796. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.6.

On 08/22/2022, Entergy Corp traded for a price of $121.65 per share and a market cap of $24.75Bil. The stock has returned 12.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entergy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP bought 561,549 shares of NYSE:DTE for a total holding of 685,208. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.45.

On 08/22/2022, DTE Energy Co traded for a price of $136.14 per share and a market cap of $26.38Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DTE Energy Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 687,185 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 08/22/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $94.08 per share and a market cap of $392.09Bil. The stock has returned 85.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 51.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 2,840,453 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/22/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.43 per share and a market cap of $131.33Bil. The stock has returned -3.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP bought 227,939 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 327,304. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.68.

On 08/22/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $231.73 per share and a market cap of $60.23Bil. The stock has returned -12.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

