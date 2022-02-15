LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through itssubsidiaries provide sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance for popular betting sports announced today that its CEO, Wayne Allyn Root has issued a shareholder's letter to update shareholders.

Dear Valued Winners, Inc. Shareholders:

This is Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc and VegasWinners Inc. with an update. As with all young companies, our last year has been filled with ups and downs. I wanted to summarize everything that has happened- both good and bad. We achieved a lot, but also experienced challenges and roadblocks. As Thomas Edison once said, "We haven't failed, rather we've just found 10,000 ways that don't work." It's all a learning experience. We've learned a lot! Here's the story…

Foundation First, Then Platform

Winners, Inc. (WNRS) and their subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc. had an eventful official start to their business in 2021 and early 2022.

We had to first build our foundation to prepare for the expected explosive growth of sports gambling over the coming years. That was a very complicated build. The plan included…

*Building a state-of-the-art web site.

*Putting together a world-class team of 22 sports gaming experts on the site.

*Putting in place a management/marketing team with vast experience and success in sports gambling and online gaming marketing.

*Gaining approval for sports gaming affiliate licenses in many states across the USA.

*Signing partnerships with the biggest legal, licensed sportsbooks in America.

I'm proud to say VegasWinners, Inc. successfully achieved all of these complicated milestones during its first official year of operations.

OUR ADVANTAGE OVER THE COMPETITION

We already have the crown jewel of sports gaming in place and under lock and key. That would be yours truly. Wayne Allyn Root has been the biggest brand name in sports gambling for decades. I started as "Jimmy the Greek's" television partner at age 27 on CNBC (then known as Financial News Network). I set records for picking point spread winners on five television shows at FNN Sports. After going into private business selling my sports handicapping advice, millions of American sports bettors called for my advice.

My success in this industry over several decades earned me a 180-pound granite star on Las Vegas Blvd as a member of "the Las Vegas Walk of Stars." The national media branded me as "America's Oddsmaker" and "the King of Vegas Sports Gambling."

My role with VegasWinners is to be the "Jimmy the Greek" of this new generation of legal sports gambling. I have proven my success in this industry for the past 37 years. I became the brand name of sports handicapping because our industry is based on brand name, personality, and celebrity.

None of our competitors has a nationally known celebrity or personality to match the Wayne Allyn Root brand. So, we believe that we start with that advantage over our competitors. The Wayne Allyn Root brand is the exclusive property of VegasWinners.

I certainly believe in the company. I am the largest individual shareholder of the parent public company Winners Inc. I've never sold one share of stock.

For the past six months I've served as CEO for no pay. I've also spent my own personal money to keep a key employee on board. I also invested my own money in a new acquisition for the company.

WHAT'S MISSING?

All that's missing now is a media and marketing platform, so that millions of sports bettors get to know the brand VegasWinners, and most importantly, know where to go to see, hear and purchase our professional research, analysis, advice, data, entertainment and predictions. In other words, we need to let the world know we are here and open for business.

That's precisely the use of this next round of funding- for building our marketing funnel and media/branding platform.

CHALLENGES/ROADBLOCKS/ISSUES

Like all young companies, we had our share of challenges/roadblocks/issues to overcome during our start-up. There were three issues that stood out.

First was management. We had the wrong President and management/operator. We chose him because he had vast experience in online marketing, and he built a high-profile Vegas-based business from a few desks to hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenues.

But he had no experience specifically in sports gaming or sports handicapping. He turned out to be the wrong fit. We've solved that piece of the puzzle. Our new management/marketing team has over 50 years of combined experience in online marketing for the gaming and sports gaming industries.

And I've agreed to personally take on the role of CEO of both companies- so there are no more leadership or communication issues. The buck stops here.

The second issue was finding the right platform for advertising, marketing, and promoting our products and services. We tried to buy TV ads during football pregame shows and football games. That was my entire foundation for my past success- TV advertising. We found that to be literally an impossible task. Billion dollar publicly traded sportsbooks like Draft Kings, Fan Duel, Wynn, Caesars and MGM bought up virtually every TV ad available for football season- leaving us with nowhere to advertise.

That left online digital advertising as our only option. The best places to do that are Google, Facebook and Instagram. But our old management/marketing team could not get approval from either Google or Facebook.

With our new management/marketing team, combined with our new acquisition The Longshot Report, we are now approved to run ads with Google, Facebook and Instagram- valuable online marketing platforms we did not have last year.

One more challenge in 2021 to mention. Although many states had legalized sports gaming in the past year, they were not open for business yet, or open only with a handful of places to gamble. The industry just wasn't quite ready last year.

IT ALL STARTS THIS FALL:

The real start for vibrant, legal sports gaming in America begins with the start of this coming football season (Fall 2022).

While sports gaming, in one form or the other, is now legal in over half of America's states (30 states + D.C.), it's still in its infancy. Many of these states passed sports gaming legalization bills in the past year, but were barely open for business, or were not open at all until this Fall.

The 30 states (plus D.C.) with legal sports gambling have a population of 130 million residents. There are therefore millions of new sports bettors in need of our services. These are our potential customers.

These millions of new legal sports bettors need valuable information, research, analysis, odds, and most importantly, professional advice on how to profit from sports gambling. In other words, they need everything our Company offers.

We now have approval for Google advertising, and through our purchase of The Longshot Report, we now have Facebook and Instagram advertising approval as well.

We believe we now have everything else in place to build the leading sports information and prediction company in America.

Now we need to brand, promote and market our unique and exciting business to tens of millions of American sports bettors- now in a legal, licensed environment for the first time.

THE NEXT STEPS:

We have found the ideal marketing team with a combined 50-years-experience in both online gaming and sports gaming marketing.

Now, we will begin an effort to "roll up" sports handicapping companies and web sites, as well as real-time odds sites. Our first acquisition is Longshot Sports- a fully operating and profitable sports handicapping company with several hundred thousand dollars in annual revenues.

The synergy with our site is perfect. Wayne Allyn Root is the brand name in sports handicapping. Longshot has never had a brand name. This entire industry is based on brands and bigger-than-life personalities. We are paying for current revenues and profits, but by adding the Wayne Allyn Root brand we believe we can dramatically increase the revenues of Longshot quickly.

We are also in the search process right now for signing famous brand name former NFL stars to join the Wayne Allyn Root brand on our video podcasts, to attract the attention of sports fans and bettors to VegasWinners.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

VegasWinners is in the right place, at the perfect time. Sports gambling is exploding in popularity and profitability, setting new revenue records virtually every month. Here are a few of the recent sports gambling highlights (as reported by Forbes, Barrons and the American Gaming Association)…

*Sports betting now legal in 30 states + Washington DC- home to potential audience of 130 million Americans .

*Super Bowl 2022 betting up 78%.

*Money bet on sports hit $57 billion in 2021- up 165% from 2020 and up nearly 1,000% to $57 billion in 4 years since legalization.

*Amount of sports betting counted as revenue to legal sportsbooks also up nearly 1,000% to $4.3 billion.

*Looking towards 2022, seven more states are discussing legalization of sports betting, including California, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

* Four more states are considering iGaming, including Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri and New York.

*All gambling revenues in 2021 add up to $53 billion in revenues- this is an all- time record, up over 21% from the previous record set in 2019 (before Covid).

See:

https://www.barrons.com/articles/draftkings-mgm-online-sports-gambling-social-cost-51644628419

https://www.forbes.com/sites/willyakowicz/2022/02/15/us-gambling-revenue-hit-record-53-billion-in-2021/?sh=687c1ce27f50

This is where we are at. This sums up honestly the challenges and achievements of our young Company. Our next step is to raise the funding necessary to carry out our gameplan and to properly market, advertise and promote VegasWinners and The Longshot Report this Fall and Winter. We are working hard right now to make that happen.

Best Wishes,

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO

Winners, Inc. and VegasWinners, Inc.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNRS) through its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. Its Subsidiaries: VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana and has made application in several additional states; The LongShot Report is a rapidly growing internet/online subscription-based company that gives weekly advice on sports picks for fantasy and sports betting including but not limited to football, basketball, baseball, hockey and golf with an online platform and mobile app available for download at the App Store and Play Store. For more information, please visit websites at VegasWinners and The LongShot Report and Social Media on Twitter,

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger

[email protected]

(954) 908-3366

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712959/Winners-Inc-CEO-Wayne-Allyn-Root-Issues-Shareholder-Letter





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership