Fuzhou, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited ( EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced unaudited preliminary operation matric for fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 (key matric are not disclosed as it’s unaudited) as the Company’s business performance is picking up quickly amid China’s endeavor to resume normal operation of businesses operating in different sectors.

The company is expected to achieve a significant increase in revenue and positive net profit growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. E-Home is anticipated to report more than 3 million registered members as of June 30, 2022, with over 2 million members using the Company’s services during the same reporting period. In total the Company is expected to receive more than 1 million orders, among which over 500,000 orders coming from installation and maintenance services, nearly 700,000 orders are housekeeping and over 50,000 orders coming from senior care services for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “Despite the Covid-19 resurgence and macro uncertainties for the past year, we quickly adjust our business strategies and introduced a number of new initiatives including metaverse and monkeypox treatment initiatives that have helped the Company explore and diversify streams of revenues. The Company is also expected to announce a resilient set of results as we maintain high quality services and capitalize on the recovered momentum by leveraging our strong infrastructure and capacity advantages. While Covid-19 did impact on our business performance and short-term challenges still exist in the marketplace, the household services industry is resilient with huge potential to expand. We will devote fully to executing our strategies to widen market share lead and enhance operational excellence in the near future, which should be crucial for consistent and profitable growth.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has entered big health industry with acquisition of Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhongrun”), a leading medicine and personal care products operator in China and has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

