DELRAY BEACH, FL, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) The long-anticipated launch of BitGift® has now taken place; the first phase of our platform is now available to users in the United States with the temporary exceptions of New York and Hawaii. BitGift® was designed with an industry-brand-new ability to choose, store, send, and receive cryptocurrencies as a gift. BitGift® currently offers the following cryptocurrencies to be sent as gifts: BTC (Bitcoin), SOL (Solana), and certain Ethereum-compatible coins such as ETH (Ethereum), AVAX (Avalanche), MATIC (Polygon), and more. BitGift® offers its own hot wallet which supports storage for all aforementioned coins, and more coming soon. BitGift® is in the process of creating an enhanced hot wallet which will accommodate over 2,000 additional coins that will be coded for use in accordance with anticipated demand from our customers. BitGift® is currently working on integrating additional Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana groups of coins for use in the hot wallet which will be available shortly. Our programmers are also in the process of developing a BitGift® mobile application which will soon be made available for iOS and Android users. Gifting crypto on our website and mobile app will be a seamless experience for all users. Social media and marketing efforts have already been underway to build the BitGift® brand and to expand its user base. BitGift® is currently seeking additional partners and has plans for global expansion within North America, as well as expanding to South America, Europe & Asia. Visit our website to send a BitGift® now to your friends and family:



In April 2022, MONI contracted with Blue Monkfish, a web design and digital product photography agency, to design, build, and manage the BitGift® website. The CEO of Blue Monkfish, Danny Sing, has been instrumental in forming several alliances for BitGift®. As a result, the BitGift® platform is now powered by and leveraged through Sardine, Streambird, Magic, and Stytch. The encryption security protocols for BitGift® are all controlled and implemented through Sardine, Streambird, Magic, and Stytch.

MONI, through BitGift®, has contracted with Sardine, which is a platform that provides risk-free ACH, with instant fund settlement. The payment system for BitGift® is powered by Sardine. As stated on Sardine’s website, “[Their] team built the fraud prevention and compliance infrastructure that scaled both Coinbase and Revolut,” “fought ghost-riding at Uber, and built fraud protection for Bolt and PayPal.” With Sardine’s technology, BitGift® users will never have to worry about fraud; additionally, users will be able to process “fund settlement[s] without the wait times [for] bank payments, international remittances, virtual cards, and crypto,” as well as benefit from more payment options. BitGift® takes on full liability for chargebacks and returns. There will be instant account funding and payments using bank ACH that is regulatory compliant with instant bank ACH to crypto purchase. This BitGift® payment system is built for the Fintech Industry. Based on information existing from fighting fraud at the world's leading crypto and fintech companies, we have built a product that you can use with peace of mind. Sardine is licensed through BitLicense through the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule.

BitGift® has also contracted with Streambird, which provides top-of-the-line infrastructure tools for developers. Streambird will supply BitGift® with the ability to create a seamless and secure experience for our users to interact with our product. BitGift® chose to integrate our hot wallet through Streambird so we can provide our users with flexibility. Users will have the ability to move their assets from the BitGift® platform into other personal wallets if they desire. Streambird provides BitGift® with “one API & SDK for passwordless auth[entication], wallet login, wallet creation, key management & KYC.” Streambird’s API is used to “streamline [developer’s] Web3 user onboarding using [their] unified future-proof identity infrastructure;” it also enables developers to utilize “an email, phone number, or social login” so that users can seamlessly create and access their BitGift® account. All of these enhanced features are what help make BitGift® one of the most seamless, safest, and highest-security encryption platforms for sending and receiving crypto.

BitGift®, through Streambird, is powered by Magic, which is the “#1 user authentication and private key management solution for Web3 and Web2.” Magic provides “secure and seamless Web3 experiences”, such as simple onboarding, unified wallet UX, secure transaction and wallet management, and more. Further, Magic boasts compatibility with 30+ programming languages and 20+ blockchains. Additionally, they have amassed over 91 thousand developers who support over 9 million users. Through the use of passwordless authentication (also known as “magic links”), Magic provides “enterprise-grade security and compliance” to their end users which ensures “peace of mind without using passwords, seed phrases, solving crypto adoption key challenges,” and more, which further enforces account security.

“Magic encrypts all of its databases, snapshots, automated backups and replicas with the industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithm. The encryption and decryption are done automatically when data is written and read from the data storage.” “Magic is regularly audited by NCC Group as well as internal and contract security professionals.”

“The NCC Group is an information assurance firm headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. Its service areas cover software escrow and verification, cyber security consulting and managed services. NCC Group claims over 15,000 clients worldwide.” The NCC Group has “a significant market presence in North America, the UK, continental Europe and a rapidly growing footprint in Asia Pacific.”

Finally, BitGift® will be contracting with Stych, which also “provides simple and secure passwordless authentication solutions.” “Stytch is compliant with a range of industry standards and frameworks,” and they “[maintain] a SOC 2 type II report attesting to the company’s compliance with the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria.” “Stytch is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act [HIPAA] as a business associate.” “Stytch is committed to complying with and helping its customers comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (EU 2016/679 GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (2018 CCPA).”

Now anyone can “Give the Gift of Investment” through BitGift®, which converts hard currency into crypto by sending funds through a safe and efficient manner that is very secure and reliable. With BitGift®, users can utilize their gifted funds to invest in and accrue value on any cryptocurrencies of their choosing that are offered on the BitGift® platform. They will also have the ability to use their BitGift® digital hot wallet to make purchases anywhere that gift cards are accepted. BitGift® is Moon Equity Holdings Corp’s first revenue-generating product delivered through its newly created platform.

“A lot of work went into the integration of Sardine, Streambird, Magic, and Stytch in union with the BitGift® platform. The platform has now been completed, and the company can now move forward with putting itself in position to generate significant revenues,” said Mr. Sing, CEO of Blue Monkfish. Sardine expects the use of credit cards to be available as an additional payment method in the coming weeks. Soon, BitGift® users will have the ability to cash out from their BitGift® hot wallet and transfer the funds to their debit/credit card in the near future, which will be powered by Sardine. BitGift® will be providing 24-hour email-based customer service to all users, and will offer as close to an immediate response as possible for our customers.

MONI will generate revenues from the standardized service fees that will be received every time somebody sends a gift through BitGift® or uses any one of its other featured products through the platform. Each service fee consists of a 50/50 split between Sardine and MONI that is estimated to range from a minimum of .50 to $1.50 per transaction for each company for each of the products and services provided. The company expects a high transaction rate of its products and services daily. The company expects to achieve its first milestone of selling 100,000 cards in short order. The second milestone will be to sell over 500,000 cards. The third milestone will be to sell over 1,000,000 cards annually and have over one million annual users. The company believes that it will have at least a 70% net profit margin from the revenues generated, because its operation is automated. A global marketing program is being put in place to make sure these milestones are achieved. The minimum amount of $50 and the maximum amount of $2,000 will be allowed for each BitGift® transaction to go into newly created wallets. Users will be allowed to do as many $2,000 transactions as they desire.

A large variety of additional products are on track to be released soon, now that the platform has been created. Currently, BitGift® allows users to utilize a hot wallet within their account which acts as liquid online storage. Additionally, BitGift® plans to implement another new feature that will allow users to turn in old, unused gift cards for crypto; this means that unused gift card balances will be provided to users for conversion into their choice of any cryptocurrency that is offered through the BitGift® platform. Finally, BitGift® has plans to roll out yet another new feature called MONI Pay™, which will enable users to pay personal bills through a correlated BitGift® account. These are just a few of many features that BitGift® has in store for the future as it works to create a diversified platform and seamless experience for its users.

BitGift® is the new way to gift crypto. Additional plans to introduce a rewards program, featuring BitRewards™, are underway. Soon, we will offer users an option to obtain their own cold wallet through our rewards program. This new program will make BitGift® available virtually everywhere. Once implemented, BitGift® users will be able to utilize Participating Partner’s BitRewards™ through the BitGift® platform; meaning, any rewards gained through vendors will be offered to the user for the option of conversion into cryptocurrency investments on our platform. Therefore, BitGift® will enable users to spend hard currency in exchange for tokens as a reward which can be converted into cryptocurrency investments on the BitGift® platform.

Our rewards program developers are currently seeking partnerships with a variety of vendors which can include but is not limited to: Hotels, Casinos, Cruise Lines, Retail Stores, Restaurants and many other merchants, which will offer BitRewards™ in return for the purchases of their goods and services. MONI is currently in the process of creating a token for the BitRewards™ program that will be backed by Ethereum at the value of $1.00 per token. The token will be available for purchase through BitGift® and will be obtainable through our BitRewards™ program. Additionally, a Visa debit card will be provided as an option to users as a physical replacement for their hot wallet, should they want a virtual and physical experience.

Many times, consumers wish to invest in crypto but don’t have the time or money. BitGift® will be the first of its kind in the global marketplace to simplify the crypto experience by offering digital tokens which transform vendor reward points into cryptocurrency investments. The BitGift® platform will be available for New York & Hawaii state residents sometime within this fourth quarter of 2022, but is currently available throughout the US in its entirety. Stay tuned for future updates through PRs, our websites, and social media sites below:

