BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 445 restaurants nationwide, is inviting guests to say an early farewell to the scorching summer sun and embrace fall flavors with its new menu of seasonally inspired dishes. From returning favorites – like the crowd-pleasing Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast and hearty Butternut Squash Bisque – to an inventive take on a classic French breakfast staple and a fresh juice made with pomegranate and pear, First Watch is the perfect place to savor autumn’s iconic flavors.



“Here at First Watch, our approach to food follows the sun wherever it leads us, so each time fall rolls around with its emphasis on natural sweetness and rich spice, there’s plenty to explore, discover and savor again,” said Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy for First Watch. “For the season, we’ve taken brunch classics you’ve grown to love here stateside and abroad and elevated them with fresh, colorful ingredients – from sweet potatoes joining our corned beef hash to pear and pomegranate packing a bright punch in our newest juice. Whether you’re looking to try these hearty new flavors or nostalgic favorites like butternut squash, cinnamon streusel and, of course, pumpkin, we have something for everyone to spice up your season.”

First Watch’s fall menu selections are available nationwide* through October 30th and include:

Modern Croque Madame - Our take on a French classic. Challah bread griddled with melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack, fresh tomato and crispy bacon, then topped with a cage-free sunny-side up egg, Parmesan cream sauce and fresh herbs. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens.

- Our take on a French classic. Challah bread griddled with melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack, fresh tomato and crispy bacon, then topped with a cage-free sunny-side up egg, Parmesan cream sauce and fresh herbs. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens. Caramel Crunch Cinnamon Roll - A giant cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing, brown sugar caramel sauce, Cinnamon Toast Crunch ® cereal and cinnamon streusel.

- A giant cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing, brown sugar caramel sauce, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and cinnamon streusel. Brisket Corned Beef Hash - Savory hand-pulled corned beef, freshly seasoned potatoes, house-roasted sweet potatoes, onions and red bell pepper topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, Parmesan cream sauce and fresh herbs.

- Savory hand-pulled corned beef, freshly seasoned potatoes, house-roasted sweet potatoes, onions and red bell pepper topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, Parmesan cream sauce and fresh herbs. Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast - Two cage-free eggs cooked any style plus one of our signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes and a Jones Dairy Farm grilled all-natural savory chicken sausage patty.

- Two cage-free eggs cooked any style plus one of our signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes and a Jones Dairy Farm grilled all-natural savory chicken sausage patty. Butternut Squash Bisque - Rich and creamy butternut squash soup sweetened with carrot and a touch of nutmeg. Garnished with all-natural sour cream and fresh herbs. (vegetarian)



And from the Juice Bar:

Pomegranate Pear Punch - Pomegranate, pear, cane sugar and lime.



First Watch’s new seasonal menu items are available to order alongside its robust menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can visit FirstWatch.com or download the First Watch App available for Apple iOS and Android.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 445 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43641ba7-d185-4c3a-84d5-0ebd1f682387