FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that its subsidiary IT Authorities (ITA) has been awarded a new Managed Service Provider contract from a leading Sports Marketing & Media company valued at more than $616,700 annually.

Jason Caras, CEO of IT Authorities, stated: "IT Authorities is honored to support this innovative company. The managed services to be provided are a full range of ITaaS solutions including: IT infrastructure support, monitoring, Windows server support, managed and SaaS business application support, user business productivity support, end user desktop support, security, disaster recovering, operating system support, and software licensing. IT Authorities will provide this support 24/7. We are also providing consulting expertise and solutions insight as the company grows its business and technology footprint."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated, "The synergies that our teams can create are starting to be realized. This new contract is another example of how IT Authorities is forging new opportunities for cross-selling and upselling of WidePoint ITaaS solutions."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About IT Authorities, Inc

IT Authorities, Inc. (ITA) is a Managed Services Provider (MSP), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), and a Cloud Services Provider (CSP). ITA offers a complete portfolio of end user helpdesk services, security services, professional services and management services for Azure, AWS and Microsoft 365 as well as private cloud and on-premise solutions. Based in Tampa, Florida, ITA serves clients across the United States and in countries on five continents. ITA is a subsidiary of WidePoint Corporation. To learn more about IT Authorities, please visit itauthorities.com.

