Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

15 minutes ago
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) announced today that on July 26, 2022, it cancelled 239,168 shares of treasury stock representing all the treasury shares held by the Company on that date. On October 4, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized a $3.0 million, 12-month stock repurchase program. Currently, $965 thousand of the initial $3.0 million remains available for future purchases.

