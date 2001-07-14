General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening will be speaking at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 12:00 – 12:40pm CT. A webcast of the discussion and a replay of the event will be available at www.generalmills.com%2Finvestors.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

