SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced an agreement with the video-sharing platform Rumble to support advertisements via Rumble Ads on Truth Social, President Trump’s social media platform. Truth Social is the first major customer to utilize the beta version of Rumble Ads, marking a milestone in both firms’ business development.



The incorporation of Rumble Ads will allow TMTG to host advertisements from verified businesses and organizations on Truth Social, giving them the opportunity to market to Truth Social’s rapidly growing, highly engaged audience. TMTG invites all firms that are interested in advertising on Truth Social to sign up at ads.rumble.com or contact [email protected].

“By partnering with Rumble Ads, Truth Social is poised to displace the Big Tech platforms as a superior venue for businesses to connect with an extraordinarily engaged audience of millions of real people,” said Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes.

“We are excited to have Truth Social as our very first publisher on the Rumble Ad platform,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. “A significant part of the internet is now served through the Rumble ecosystem, which gives advertisers a new place to target customers aligned with our mission to fight back against cancel culture. We look forward to proving the incredible size and performance of this market.”

About TMTG

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is a social media and technology company. Truth Social, TMTG's social media platform, is a Big Tech alternative that seeks to create a free-speech haven without viewpoint discrimination or oppressive censorship. In October 2021, TMTG announced that TMTG entered into a definitive merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition Company ( DWAC). To learn more, visit www.tmtgcorp.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI ( CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group - North America

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]