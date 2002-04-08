NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. ( ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious, rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer’s management team will virtually present at, and participate in, the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase and H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.



Conference: Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

Format: Recorded corporate presentation

Date and Time: Recorded presentation available at 10:30 am ET, August 31, 2022

Register: https://gilmartin-emerging-growth-conference.open-exchange.net/registration

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/corporate-services/acer-therapeutics-aug-2022

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: On-demand recorded corporate presentation and one-on-one virtual meetings

Date and Time: On-demand corporate presentation available beginning at 7 am ET, September 12, 2022

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/09133963-6072-4f07-864c-3ed9b50db443

About Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes four investigational programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); ACER-801 (osanetant) for treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of viruses, including cytomegalovirus, Zika, dengue, Ebola and COVID-19. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

Corporate and IR Contact

Jim DeNike

Acer Therapeutics Inc.

[email protected]

+1-844-902-6100