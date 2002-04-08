SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation ( NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with BIOASIA PTE LTD (“Bioasia”), a medical diagnostics distributor located in Singapore. Bioasia will market and distribute the Nanōmix eLab® system in Singapore and Brunei, including the Nanōmix S1 Panel assay and future new test products for the eLab system.

Henry Lim, Managing Director of Bioasia, commented, “We are pleased to introduce and give access to much needed, new diagnostics to our hospitals and customers. Sepsis and critical infections are a challenge in Singapore in the same way they are around the world. Our partnership with Nanomix will help us bring a unique option to our customers and the healthcare system in Singapore.”

Thomas Schlumpberger, Chief Executive Officer of Nanomix, stated, “Nanomix is at the cusp of commercialization and continues to show early successes in executing upon our commercialization strategy. We are excited to see increased interest in our products especially in Asia, beginning in Singapore, which represents a significant and untapped growth opportunity for Nanomix.”

John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanomix, stated, “Singapore has been ranked as one of the most efficient healthcare systems in the world for many years. The Nanōmix eLab® analyzer runs the S1 Panel assay rapidly, diagnosing critical infections including sepsis in 12 minutes which will undoubtedly lead to breakthroughs in earlier sepsis patient diagnosis.”

Sepsis is a recognized global health crisis. Early identification and treatment are a need and a challenge for healthcare professionals around the globe. For many reasons, sepsis can be difficult to identify and is frequently under-diagnosed in the earliest stages. It affects as many as 50 million people every year, leading to approximately 11 million deaths annually.

The Nanōmix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanōmix eLab® system offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing. Furthermore, the S1 Panel Cartridge was developed as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP) and lactate (LAC) from a single venous whole blood or plasma sample type. The assay runs on the eLab® Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions which can take hours to provide a test result. The S1 Panel assay has received the CE marking in Europe and has UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration.

About BIOASIA PTE LTD.

Bioasia was established in 2005 focusing on medical marketing and distribution of critical care products and monitoring equipment for patients requiring intensive care in intensive care settings. Our staff are professional biomedical engineers with knowledge of ISO13485. We work with medical professionals in hospital settings to ensure in-hospital equipment are at optimal working conditions for effective patient monitoring and results. Bioasia has represented various medical device companies in Singapore and Brunei markets since 2005. Bioasia is GDPMDS certified.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix ( NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections including sepsis. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

