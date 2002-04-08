New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. ( TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its Atlanta-area CLIA/CAP-certified clinical laboratory Provista Diagnostics, Inc. has initiated a MonkeyPox diagnostic case study series evaluating the potential for missed diagnosis among suspected MonkeyPox among non-gay male patient groups who have been unable to secure adequate testing to confirm their diagnosis, and who remain symptomatic up to 10 weeks. The first four enrollees in the case study series include three women and one man. The Company intends to work closely with the patients to evaluate multiple test articles for potential MonkeyPox viral reservoir and hopes to enroll sufficient numbers of patients to be able to ultimately validate different sample types as laboratory developed tests (LDTs). The Company remains open to accepting additional patients into its MonkeyPox case study series.



The Company also intends to work closely with Amerimmune to measure effects of MonkeyPox on the immune system. This data is expected to uniquely position Provista in the MonkeyPox testing space by providing not only insight on potential active and recent infection, but also in the area of potential viral reservoir driving longer-term symptoms and the development of immunity from infection, and potentially Jynneos vaccination. The Company will use data gathered from these patients to support the launch of a planned blood-based IgM/IgG laboratory developed to determine active or recent infection through blood, as well as a measure of immunity status.

Patients who have had challenges being definitively diagnosed with MonkeyPox, especially women and children, can contact Provista for potential enrollment in the MonkeyPox case study series at [email protected]

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. ( TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Panel analyses, and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. More information on Provista is available at www.provistadx.com .

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property surrounding 3CL protease – based diagnostic testing and development of 3CL protease botanical and pharmaceutical inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™ in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir™, while also developing the 3CL protease diagnostic TolloTest™.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com . For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

CFO

Todos Medical

917-983-4229 x 104

[email protected]