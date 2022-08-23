LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), Cannabis Global, Inc., a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today announces its licensed and permitted cannabis subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract of California will be the exclusive manufacturer of a new class of cannabis consumable, Cannabis Infused Drinking Straws. Cannabis Infused Drinking Straws allow consumers to consume cannabis through beverages without having to purchase beverages. The brands launching this new technology expect to be the first to market for this category, with samples available to retailers during the first week of September 2022.

Cannabis Infused Drinking Straws hold the potential to change the entire "edibles" category of cannabis retail products. Instead of purchasing a cannabis-infused beverage from a retailer, the consumer can buy a drinking straw lined with unflavored cannabis extracts and then select the beverage of their choice to enjoy a new cannabis experience - or purchase a straw with internal flavoring as a way to add cannabis extracts to water.

"The fact is that many cannabis dispensaries and distributors prefer not the carry cannabis beverages as weight, refrigeration, and shelf life issues potentially cut into margins," commented Edward Manolos, CEO of Cannabis Global. "Placing the cannabis extracts inside the drinking straw will let consumers choose the beverage of their choice, and retailers will be able to improve margins. We are looking forward to being the first company to present this unique technology to the cannabis distribution network in California."

The Cannabis Infused Drinking Straws to be manufactured by Cannabis Global are based on advanced, all-natural, 100% chemical-free cannabis nano-emulsions with ultra-fact psychoactive uptake times. Often, the consumer will begin to feel the effects of the cannabis extracts in less than 10 minutes. The infusion matrix is based on natural apple pectin combined with tasteless cannabis extracts, making the drinking experience free of unpleasant cannabis tastes.

Cannabis Infused Drinking Straw samples will be available to selected California licensed and permitted retailers in the coming weeks via new brand offerings by Cannabis Global partner companies.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

The Company owns no issued patents.

