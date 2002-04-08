BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . ( RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time.



The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7 ( RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 10,000 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on Twitter .

