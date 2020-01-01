Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris,” “Aris Water,” or the “Company”) announced today the publication of its inaugural 2021+Sustainability+Report. This Report highlights the significant progress Aris has made in setting and striving to achieve its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) goals, as well as describing Aris’s policies, processes, and metrics pursuant to which the Company actively promotes and measures its sustainable approach to development in its areas of operation.

“We are extremely pleased to publish our inaugural Sustainability Report, which highlights our demonstrated track record and commitment toward improving water sustainability in the Permian Basin and delivering responsible water solutions to our customers while benefiting all stakeholders including the communities and environment in which we operate,” said Amanda Brock, President and CEO of Aris. “We’re proud to share the tremendous progress we have made as not only a leader in recycling, but also in developing a diverse and well-trained workforce and ensuring our company’s governance is reflective of our corporate vision recognizing that ESG is a core competency for continued growth.”

Highlights from the 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Issued a pioneering $400 million sustainability-linked bond in April 2021, the first in the produced water industry; Aris exceeded its 2022 Sustainability Performance Target under the bond in 2021

179% increase in produced water recycled volumes 1 in 2021

in 2021 47% decrease in Scope 1 intensity 1

36% decrease in direct methane emissions 1

Women make up 50% of Aris’s executive team as of year-end 2021

72% decrease in spill intensity 1

50% increase in average training hours per employee1

The report also includes tables providing supplementary data for Company energy usage, emissions, water intensity, safety, diversity, human capital management, board composition, spills, and releases.

________________________________ 1 Percentages are calculated using the change from 2020 to 2021. Reporting year 2020 refers to the period from 1/1/2020 to 12/31/2020. Reporting year 2021 refers to the period from 1/1/2021 to 12/31/2021.

Forward Looking Statements

This Report contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company based on management’s experience, expectations and perception of historical trends, current conditions, current plans, anticipated future developments, expected financings, technology developments, regulatory frameworks and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include the risk factors and other information discussed or referenced in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC and in this Report. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Information on the Company’s website is not part of this press release.

About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. Additional information is available on our website, www.ariswater.com.

