Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Bill Ackman Comments on Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A liquidated position.
Article's Main Image

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (

PSTH, Financial) (“PSTH”)

On July 11th, PSTH announced that it would redeem its outstanding shares and liquidate as PSTH was unable to consummate a transaction that both met its investment criteria and was executable. PSTH returned its $4 billion of capital in trust to shareholders on July 26th. The PSTH liquidation is discussed in greater detail in the PSTH Liquidation section on page 42 of this report.

From

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square semiannual 2022 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles