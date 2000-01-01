Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. ( PSTH, Financial) (“PSTH”)

On July 11th, PSTH announced that it would redeem its outstanding shares and liquidate as PSTH was unable to consummate a transaction that both met its investment criteria and was executable. PSTH returned its $4 billion of capital in trust to shareholders on July 26th. The PSTH liquidation is discussed in greater detail in the PSTH Liquidation section on page 42 of this report.

From Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square semiannual 2022 letter.