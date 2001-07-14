Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance abuse disorder (the “Company” or “Anebulo”), will host its inaugural R&D Day on Monday, September 26, 2022, from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ET) in Midtown, New York City.

Anebulo’s CEO, Simon Allen will be joined by Founder Dr. Joseph Lawler, CSO Dr. Ken Cundy and other senior executives to discuss the company’s vision, progress update on Anebulo’s ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study related to ANEB-001, commercialization/partnership strategy, and target financial model. The event will include a question-and-answer session following presentations by Management.

Institutional investors and financial analysts are invited to attend and can register via email at [email protected]. For additional information, please contact Samantha Alphonso at [email protected] or (212) 827-3746 as space is limited.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance abuse disorder. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial (www.clinicaltrials.gov%2Fct2%2Fshow%2FNCT05282797) to evaluate its utility in reversing the negative effects of acute cannabinoid intoxication within one hour of administration. This trial is being run in the Netherlands by the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR). ANEB-001 is a competitive antagonist at the human cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1). For further information about Anebulo, please visit www.anebulo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Anebulo and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including risks attendant to developing, testing and commercializing the company’s product candidates, and those described in Anebulo’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Anebulo undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

