Ares Private Markets Fund (“APMF” or the “Fund”) announced today that it has appointed Barry Miller as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 11, 2022. Mr. Miller is currently a Partner in the Ares Secondary Solutions Group, where he focuses on private equity secondaries. Mr. Miller has 24 years of experience across private equity and secondary investing.

As previously announced, APMF is a registered, continuously offered, non-traded, closed-end fund. Leveraging the strength of the global Ares platform, which had approximately $334 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022, and the 30-year history of Ares’ Secondary Solutions Group, the Fund intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of private equity fund stakes backed by leading private equity sponsors in both the U.S. and Europe. The Fund is distributed through Ares Wealth Management Solutions (“AWMS”) and is currently available through registered investment advisors and will be available through financial advisors across the U.S.

“We are pleased that Barry will be taking on the role as CEO of the Fund as we continue to broaden individual investors’ access to Ares’ alternative investment solutions,” said Raj Dhanda, Global Head of Wealth Management in AWMS and APMF Trustee. “Given Barry’s accomplished record in leading private equity and secondaries investment strategies, we are confident that he is well suited to execute against the Fund’s objectives.”

“I am honored by this appointment and very excited to support the Fund’s strategy in offering individual investors the ability to invest in institutional-quality private equity assets principally through the secondary market,” said Mr. Miller. “I look forward to leveraging the experience and collaborative strength of the Ares platform as we seek to invest in opportunities that have track records of generating risk-adjusted returns for investors.”

Prior to joining Ares in 2021, Mr. Miller most recently spent eight years as a Partner in the Landmark Partners Private Equity Group, focusing on transaction origination, underwriting and negotiation of secondary private equity investments. Previously, Mr. Miller was Head of Private Equity at the New York City Retirement Systems ("NYCRS"), having served on the LP Advisory Boards of more than 40 private equity funds. In addition, he was a Partner at Pomona Capital ("Pomona") where he focused on sourcing and executing secondary transactions and was a member of the Pomona Capital Investment Committee. Prior to joining Pomona, he was a Senior Investment Manager at AXA Private Equity.

About Ares Private Markets Fund

Ares Private Markets Fund (“APMF” or the “Fund”), is a registered, continuously offered, non-traded, closed-end fund. Leveraging the breadth and depth of the Ares Secondary Solutions Group, which had approximately $23.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, the Fund intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of private equity fund stakes backed by leading private equity sponsors in both the U.S. and Europe. The Fund is distributed through Ares Wealth Management Solutions and is currently available through registered investment advisors and will be available through financial advisors across the U.S.

About Ares Wealth Management Solutions

Ares Wealth Management Solutions (“AWMS”) oversees the product development, distribution, marketing and client management activities of investment offerings for the global wealth management channel. With a team of approximately 110 professionals and backed by the power and scale of the Ares platform, AWMS represents one of the most resourced wealth distribution and client service teams in the alternatives industry. AWMS’ mission is to provide advisors and their clients access to innovative, solutions-oriented investment opportunities, across the Ares platform of industry leading credit, private equity, real estate and secondaries strategies. Through our range of institutional and retail structures, coupled with excellent client service and educational resources, we help investors diversify their portfolios with private market solutions that seek to deliver consistent, long-term growth. Visit www.areswms.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $334 billion of assets under management, with over 2,300 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. APMF undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication.

An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks and fees and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which an investor can obtain by calling 1.866.324.7348 or by emailing [email protected]. The Fund's shares are offered for purchase exclusively through, and subject to the terms of, its prospectus, which should be read carefully and in its entirety before making any investment decision. Investors should consult with their financial advisor about the suitability of the Fund for their portfolio.

IMPORTANT NOTE ON INVESTOR ELIGIBILITY: Please note that the Fund will sell its shares only to eligible investors that are both “accredited investors,” as defined in Section 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and “qualified clients” as defined in Rule 205-3 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. The qualifications required to invest in the Fund will appear in subscription documents that must be completed by each prospective investor.

An investment in the Fund involves a high degree of risk and therefore should only be undertaken by qualified investors whose financial resources are sufficient to enable them to assume these risks and to bear the loss of all or part of their investment. The Fund and Ares do not guarantee any level of return or risk on investments and there can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved.

An investment in the Fund should be considered illiquid. An investment in the Fund is not suitable for investors who need access to the money they invest. Although the Fund may offer to repurchase a limited amount of its shares via quarterly tender offers, the Fund’s shares will not be redeemable, transferable or otherwise exchangeable at an investor’s option. As a result, an investor may not be able to sell or otherwise liquidate its shares. There can be no assurance that the Fund will conduct tender offers in any particular period and investors may be unable to tender their shares for repurchase for an indefinite period of time.

Ares Wealth Management Solutions, LLC, Distributor | Member FINRA | Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

