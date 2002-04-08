WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation ( RGEN, Financial), a leading innovator of bioprocessing technologies and solutions, today announced that it will host “Repligen Investor Day 2022” on Tuesday, September 20. The live event will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City from 8:20 to 11:30 a.m. EDT. The event will feature presentations by several members of the company’s leadership team and will include Q&A discussion between the audience and Repligen panel members.

A live webcast of “Repligen Investor Day 2022” will be accessible through the Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event. In-person event registration is limited to institutional investors and analysts, while webcast registration is available to all.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at http://www.repligen.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

