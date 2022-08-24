VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " To date we have reported on the geology and sampling on the numerous copper occurrences on the Neil and Bronson Properties in addition to the geophysical and UAV Drone missions. We now would like to report on our findings on the Toro Property conducted during the 2021 summer field season. See Figure 3 below

Figure 3 -Toro Property, Copper Occurrence Locations

Preamble on Toro Geology

The Toro property is underlain by interbedded dolostone and slatey argillites of the Proterozoic Aida Formation and red‐weather siliciclastic sandstones and conglomerates of the unconformably overlying Cambrian Sylvia Formation. East of the main Toro mineral occurrences clastic sedimentary rocks of the Tuchodi Formation occur. Cambrian stratigraphy occurs predominantly within the western half of the property and Proterozoic stratigraphy in the east.

The Proterozoic sedimentary rocks are cut by several large, NNE‐trending diabase dikes which, in the western area of the showings, are truncated and unconformably overlain by varicolored clastic Cambrian strata of the Sylvia Formation (Preto, 1971). Taylor et al (1973) interpreted a major northwest‐ trending southwest‐dipping thrust fault to be located approximately one kilometer northeast of the property.

Copper mineralization occurring in the quartz‐carbonate veins appears to be highly variable and discontinuous. Preto (1971) suggested that the better mineralized veins are older than the dikes, occurring either as inclusions inside dikes or as panels along or near the sides of dikes. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Toro Property, Ho Copper Occurrence Diabase Dike

The Toro claims encompass four mineral occurrences summarized below with information from the B.C. Minfile. The main showings outcrop on top of a 2,438 meter high north‐south trending ridge. The remnants of an old helicopter pad on the ridge top and other old workings are still visible. See Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 -Toro Property Geology

The Ho and John Occurrences and Target 11 Anomaly on the Toro Property were prospected over 5 days and thirteen samples of float were collected and assay results are presented in Table 1and copper assay values are displayed on Figure 5 below.

Figure 5 -Toro Property Copper Assay Values

Ho - Target 11

A prospecting traverse was started on the west branch of the Churchill Creek and continued up‐slope along an old dozer switchback trail to within 65 meters, at a slope of 37 degrees, of the Ho Vein. The vein is exposed on a northeast trending rock face at an altitude of ~ 1,400 meters. Five examples of quartz‐carbonate float (D-723211 to D-723214), with copper mineralization and shale‐siltstone fragments, were sampled at elevations of 1,166 to 1,365 meters. See Photo 2, Table 1 below.

Photo 2 - Toro Property, Ho Copper Occurrence, 0.66% copper

Four of the five samples contained 1.16 to 1.46 % copper and the fifth sample (D-723210) collected the farthest from vein exposure, at the lowest elevation, assayed 0.66% Cu. The five samples contained 1 to 5 % chalcopyrite, abundant malachite and trace bornite. See Photo 3, Table 1 below

Photo 3 - Toro Property, Ho Copper Occurrence, 1.33% copper

Target 11

Target 11 is comprised of 2 anomalies located 1 and 1.35 km. north of the exposure of the Ho Vein and the downslope area east of the anomalies was prospected and five samples(D-723517 to D-723521) of float were collected at elevations of 1,111 to 1,154 meters.

The highest copper content (0.97 %) was found in sampleD-723518 which was comprised of weathered wacke with quartz‐sulphide (1 % chalcopyrite and trace azurite and bornite), See Photo 4, Table 1 below.

Photo 4 - Toro Property, Target 11 Occurrence, 0.97% copper

Samples D-723517, 520 and521, of quartz‐carbonate veining with shale‐ siltstone fragments, minor chalcopyrite and trace amounts of bornite, contained0.11, 0.30 and 0.38 % Cu, respectively. A sample (D-723519) of wacke, with 3‐5 % pyrite, assayed low in Cu (0.005%).

While prospecting the anomalies of Target 11 an exposed quartz vein was seen upslope to the west and the helicopter placed the crew upslope and 2 quartz veins, striking ~ 355 degrees at an altitude of 1767 meters, were observed across an east trending ravine to the north. These veins lie 1.10 kilometers north along strike of the Ho Vein exposure.

John

The John Occurrence wasn't found or seen in outcrop while prospecting a valley and a valley‐old switchback dozer trail, east and northwest, respectively, of the supposed location of the occurrence.

Three examples (samples D-723470‐472) of quartz‐carbonate float were collected at elevations of 1,693 to 1,783 meters. These samples contained no sulphide content and assayed low in Cu (0.006‐0.01 %).

Toro and Churchill

The locations of the Toro and Churchill Occurrences were overflown and the Toro veins and some old workings were observed from the air, but rough terrain and lack of climbing aids prevented prospecting in the area. The plotted location of the Churchill Occurrence was also overflown but no veining or Cu alteration was observed.

In summary, a total of 13 samples were collected across the Toro property in 2021 with grades ranging from sub anomalous to 1.46% copper. Cobalt values were significantly anomalous at the Ho occurrence.

Anomalous barite was characteristic of samples collected at the John occurrence. Manganese is also anomalous in samples from both the John and Ho occurrence.

Table 1 - Toro Property Copper Occurrences Samples

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Target Copper % D - 723210 1,166 Float Ho 0.66 D - 723211 1,277 Float Ho 1.46 D - 723212 1,341 Float Ho 1.33 D - 723213 1,365 Float Ho 1.16 D - 723214 1,324 Float Ho 0.001 D - 723470 1,751 Float John 0.006 D - 723471 1,783 Float John 0.00 D - 723472 1,693 Float John 0.001 D - 723517 1,113 Float Target 11 0.002 D - 723518 1,123 Float Target 11 0.001 D - 723519 1,111 Float Target 11 0.001 D - 723520 1,114 Float Target 11 0.00 D - 723521 1,154 Float Target 11 0.001

All samples taken were photographic and a GPS location taken, plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 -Toro Occurrence, Geotagged data

In closing, mineralization encountered within the Toro claims consists of copper‐bearing quartz iron carbonate veining hosted in Proterozoic carbonates.

A spatial correlation exists between this vein‐hosted mineralization and the presence of Neoproterozoic diabase units. No data currently exists demonstrating a temporal relationship, however given the spatial coincidence of the two features and exploitation of similar structures, it is plausible they are genetically related and this will be examined during the 2022 field season.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

