MIAMI and PANAMA CITY, Panama, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) and The Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (“ALTA”) announce that the Company’s operating subsidiary Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. has become a new associate member airline.



Known as GlobalX, the airline was founded in 2019 by a team of seasoned airline executives led by Ed Wegel, and began passenger operations in August 2021 with an Airbus A320 family fleet. GlobalX's business includes wet leasing and charter for passenger services within the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. Its customers include major tour operators, university and college teams, VIP entertainment clients, cruise lines, and airlines needing additional lift or AOG subservice.

Ed Wegel, GlobalX Chairman and CEO, was CEO and launched the new Eastern Air Lines between 2007 and 2016. He also privatized Trinidad and Tobago's BWIA West Indies Airways, where he was President from 1994 to 1996.

“All of our 350 team members at GlobalX are delighted and honored to become a new Associate Member of ALTA. This membership allows us to more effectively work with airlines in Latin America, providing not only passenger wet lease and charter services for them but also cargo lift. In addition, it enables our team to learn best practices from ALTA member airlines as we grow our airline and provide more connectivity to the region. We plan to be an active member and participate in all of the safety, maintenance, and legal workshop meetings," said Mr. Wegel.

GlobalX is expanding into air cargo in Latin America

GlobalX has launched its cargo division under the XCargo® brand with A321 P2F (Passenger to Freighter) aircraft and expects to put the A321F on its U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier Operating Certificate by October of this year, subject to all DOT and FAA approvals. It has signed an agreement with Avianca to operate its first A321F for them on routes from the U.S. to Latin America. It is working to place its next four (4) A321F expected to be delivered between October 2022 and March 2023 with airlines in Latin America.

XCargo® has lease agreements and firm LOIs in place with lessors for fifteen (15) A321F aircraft, as well as seven (7) additional commitments to acquire A321 passenger aircraft and convert them to freighters.

GlobalX's goal is to build a fleet of 50 aircraft by the end of 2025, evenly split between passenger and freighter service.

"We are very pleased to welcome GlobalX among our Associate Member Airlines. As a new airline entering the regional market, it brings more options to the people, continues to boost tourism, and also increases air cargo routes that perform key roles in keeping the supply chains active in our countries. It will be a pleasure to accompany GlobalX as an ALTA member in its integration into Latin America and the Caribbean," said José Ricardo Botelho, ALTA's Executive Director & CEO.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About ALTA

ALTA is a private non-profit association serving the airline industry whose objective is to develop a safer, more efficient, and sustainable aviation in Latin America and the Caribbean. ALTA coordinates collaborative efforts throughout the entire value chain maximizing the impact that aviation has on the economic and social growth of the region for the benefit of industry, nations, and populations served by air transport.

www.alta.aero

AIRLINE MEMBERS | ASSOCIATE MEMBERS | AFFILIATE MEMBERS

