Divisadero Street Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $276.00Mil. The top holdings were CHGG(7.07%), BBW(5.97%), and MGPI(5.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Divisadero Street Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,040,000 shares in NYSE:CHGG, giving the stock a 7.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.13 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Chegg Inc traded for a price of $19.83 per share and a market cap of $2.48Bil. The stock has returned -75.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chegg Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 63,000-share investment in NAS:FIVN. Previously, the stock had a 5.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.3 during the quarter.

On 08/24/2022, Five9 Inc traded for a price of $103.455 per share and a market cap of $7.21Bil. The stock has returned -43.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five9 Inc has a price-book ratio of 30.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -251.92 and a price-sales ratio of 10.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Divisadero Street Capital Management, LP bought 863,600 shares of NYSE:BBW for a total holding of 1,004,200. The trade had a 5.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.26.

On 08/24/2022, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc traded for a price of $16.8 per share and a market cap of $258.90Mil. The stock has returned 2.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Divisadero Street Capital Management, LP bought 425,144 shares of NAS:MLKN for a total holding of 590,144. The trade had a 4.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.36.

On 08/24/2022, MillerKnoll Inc traded for a price of $30.6 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned -25.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MillerKnoll Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Divisadero Street Capital Management, LP bought 214,252 shares of NAS:KRUS for a total holding of 230,252. The trade had a 3.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.82.

On 08/24/2022, Kura Sushi USA Inc traded for a price of $83.18 per share and a market cap of $809.53Mil. The stock has returned 74.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kura Sushi USA Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 445.25 and a price-sales ratio of 6.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

