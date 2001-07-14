American Express Global Business Travel (“Amex GBT”) (NYSE: GBTG), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will present at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference on September 7, 2022 beginning at 4:45PM ET in New York City.

A live webcast of the event will be made available on the Amex GBT investor relations website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

