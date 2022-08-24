LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), Cannabis Global, Inc., a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of AGORACOM Investor Relations (http://www.agoracom.com) to provide online investor relations services through its industry leading platform and social media channels for small cap investors and public companies.

In 2022, AGORACOM surpassed 700 million lifetime page views from 8.8 million investors who visited the AGORACOM's channels over 63 million times, shattering industry engagement rates by greater than 400%. The firm's flagship property AGORACOM.com is ranked in the top 0.15% of all sites in the world by Amazon's Alexa website ranker.

In 2021, as the industry's only verified Twitter account, AGORACOM surpassed 13 million impressions with an engagement rate 260% above industry standards, while its' YouTube channel generated 3.6 million minutes of videos viewed by small cap investors.

AGORACOM will provide Cannabis Global with significant exposure to small cap investors through the creation and distribution of company authorized exclusive content, utilizing multiple formats and durations, in order to keep Cannabis Global's current shareholders informed and also target and attract new potential shareholders and investors.

AGORACOM will also launch a "Verified" Discussion Forum for Cannabis Global, providing verified and moderated Cannabis Global discussion to provide the highest level of engagement between Cannabis Global and its shareholders and potential investors.

With social media discussion of small cap stocks expanding rapidly across multiple platforms such as Twitter, Discord and unmoderated small cap forums, engagement between management and shareholders has become impossible to manage. AGORACOM Verified Forums will provide Cannabis Global and its shareholders with a centralized platform that is specifically built to facilitate high quality engagement through civil, constructive and factual posts, all of which are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Effective immediately, a customized and monitored Cannabis Global IR HUB will be available at https://agoracom.com/ir/cannabisglobal allowing management to communicate with shareholders anytime and in near real-time through an electronic shareholder forum https://agoracom.com/ir/cannabisglobal/forums/discussion.

Cannabis Global shareholders and prospective investors will be able to easily identify management and company officials with a Verified AGORACOM checkmark next to their profile pictures

There are no log-in requirements for investors to read posts. Investors wishing to post questions, comments and interact with CBGL can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create a new user account.

Moreover, the HUB will provide Company management with the ability to extend communications beyond text via audio messages, video presentations, ZOOM Interviews, webcasts and podcasts.

Mr. Manolos, Cannabis Global Director commented: "The Company looks forward to greater engagement with its shareholders and investors through AGORACOM's efforts."

AGORACOM (www.AGORACOM.com)

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 400 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 8.8 million investors that visited 63.3 million times and read over 700 million pages of information over the last 13 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

The Company owns no issued patents.

