DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / CSPi Technology Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI) and a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT, and cloud services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

"It's an honor to be highlighted by CRN in their 2022 Solution Provider 500 List. Our ranking is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our engineering, technical, and sales teams to service our clients," said Peter Kaufman, VP of Advanced Technologies at CSPi Technology Solutions. "We work with our strategic partners to help address the needs of our clients, it's our constant focus, and we would not be able to do this without the contributions of many."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

CSPi's Technology Solutions possesses the expertise and service scope - including managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers, we deliver innovative IT solutions to address our client's specific technical requirements that produce the desired business outcomes. We support the complete IT lifecycle benefiting our clients with rapid adoption of new technologies and time to market. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the expensive cost, our catalog of Managed IT and Cloud Services providing 24×365 proactive support is a perfect choice. Our team of engineers has expertise across major industries: specialized certifications for various technologies, including networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center, and advanced security. For more information, please visit www.cspitechsolutions.com.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

