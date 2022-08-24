PR Newswire

Company Awarded One of Six Prime Contracts in the Large Business Category

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently selected global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) as an awardee under the new multiple-award Environmental, Analytical, Research, Technical, and Hybrid (EARTH) Support Services blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide a broad range of environmental consulting services to the Office of Air and Radiation (OAR).

ICF was awarded one of six prime contracts on the BPA in the large business category. The five-year BPA has a ceiling value of $5.7 billion across all awardees, with $700 million of the award allocated for professional services.

To support the EARTH BPA, ICF will bring its expertise in climate, energy and environmental policy and regulation, as well as research, data analysis and modeling; marketing, engagement and communications; and more. The company will also bring proven approaches to effectively managing large and complex federal programs.

"ICF is one of OAR's longest-standing climate partners with nearly five decades of experience helping them achieve their climate and air quality goals," said Anne Choate, executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We look forward to continuing to support OAR in developing programs and policies designed to address climate change and control air pollution and radiation exposure across U.S. communities."

ICF has supported many of EPA's flagship climate programs since their inception, including the annual Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks, the ENERGY STAR® program and the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act.

Home to one of the world's largest science-based climate consultancies, ICF's 2000+ climate, energy and environment experts work full time to help organizations use their resources more efficiently, reduce costs and accelerate mission accomplishment. The company works with business, government and nonprofit organizations to design and implement programs and policies that drive low-emission transitions and build resilience against the effects of climate change.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

