Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced the opening of a new training, demonstration and solutions development center in South Korea focused on the Company’s broad line of inspection, metrology and lithography solutions. The center is located in Gyeonggi-do Province and is available to Onto’s customers across Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005109/en/

Onto Innovation celebrated the opening of its training center in Korea with a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 24, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company also will open a center in Hsinchu, Taiwan, during the latter half of 2022. Together, the two centers will mark a continued drive in Onto’s commitment to working closer with customers globally to accelerate the qualification of the latest semiconductor device technologies.

“Onto Innovation’s growing importance to our customers’ roadmaps in both front- and back-end manufacturing is creating the need for even closer collaborations,” says Dr. Mike Rosa, Onto’s CMO and head of strategy. “Each of these centers will prove to be an effective and timely resource fostering collaboration around equipment technology training, demonstration and the co-development of on-wafer solutions, where customers can work together with Onto technical experts toward solving their high-value problems.”

In Korea, Onto’s Gyeonggi-do center will enable customers to learn how to leverage Onto’s breadth of connected product technologies to develop solutions for future manufacturing challenges. The center is initially designed to support basic to advanced training with course materials and trainers on site. “It’s important that our customers have access to these tools and software capabilities sooner, ensuring that time to productivity is minimized and on-wafer value is realized as soon as these systems hit the fab floor,” says Ryan Hwang, regional general manager, Onto Korea.

These new facilities will focus on assisting Onto’s customers in the use of key portfolio products such as the Atlas%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+OCD+metrology+series, IMPULSE%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3Eintegrated+metrology+system, Element%26trade%3B+FTIR+metrology, Dragonfly%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+inspection+system and the JetStep%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+lithography+system.

“Having the capability to develop solutions in closer collaboration with customers in Asia allows not only a reduced time to HVM for the customer, but also the opportunity for co-optimization of processes based on Onto’s latest equipment technologies. Further, an ability to demonstrate firsthand specific product capabilities to our customers will enable a deeper understanding of the value and flexibility of Onto’s products across a broad range of applications – from advanced node to specialty and packaging segments,” says Dr. Srini Vedula, senior vice president of Onto’s Customer Success Group.

Onto Innovation is growing rapidly and responding to the needs of its evolving global customer base by offering connected solutions leveraging Onto’s hardware and software solutions. Interested customers should reach out to their local+sales+and+support+team to learn how to access these state-of-the-art resources.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.

Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include Onto Innovation’s business momentum and future growth; ability to open and operate the new training, demonstration and solutions development centers effectively; the benefit to customers of Onto Innovation’s products and customer service; Onto Innovation’s ability to both deliver products and services consistent with our customers’ demands and expectations and strengthen its market position as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the length, severity and potential business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to leverage its resources to improve its position in its core markets; its ability to weather difficult economic environments; its ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets; the strength/weakness of the back-end and/or front-end semiconductor market segments; and fluctuations in customer capital spending. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation’s Form 10-K report for the year ended January 1, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation’s current expectations, the Company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

ONTO-I

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005109/en/