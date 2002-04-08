Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens 4th Beyond Hello Dispensary in Virginia and 35th Retail Location Nationwide: Jushi Holdings Inc.





Beyond Hello™ Fairfax to Begin Serving Virginia Medical Cannabis Patients and Registered Agents In-Store and through the Company’s Online Reservation Shopping Experience at beyond-hello.com on Wednesday, August 31st at 10:00 a.m.



BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its fourth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia and 35th retail location nationwide. Providing an unparalleled in-store and digital retail experience via beyond-hello.com , Beyond Hello™ Fairfax will begin serving medical cannabis patients and registered agents on Wednesday, August 31st at 10:00 a.m. The new store opening comes on the heels of the Company opening Beyond Hello™ Alexandria , which began serving patients on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Located at 10521 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax near the corner of Lee Highway and Rt. 123 and just blocks from I-66, the new 10,500 square-foot free-standing building features 16 traditional and 10 express patient checkouts, along with 45 parking spots with easy in-and-out access to improve patient convenience and accessibility. Jushi designed Beyond Hello™ Fairfax to serve a growing patient population while offering convenient transaction processing through the Company’s industry-leading online reservation platform – beyond-hello.com .

“Known for its hallmark landscaped and leafy street medians, Fairfax is recognized by Forbes as one of the top places to live in the nation. Beyond Hello™ Fairfax is in a prime location, located in close proximity to George Mason University, a host of shopping centers and independently owned retail shops in the heart of Northern Virginia, and nestled in the suburban expanse of the Washington, D.C. metro region. We are very excited to serve patients in this region and deliver a retail experience that exceeds expectations,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc .

Cacioppo continued, “On the retail side, we now have four dispensary locations open in Virginia, which have helped to broaden patient access, as well as set the bar for what world class dispensaries and next-gen digital shopping experiences should be. As for the operational side, in the second quarter, we completed phase one of the cultivation expansion of our grower-processor facility in Manassas. In the coming year, we look forward to opening up two more stores to continue to better serve the people of the Commonwealth.”

Joining the Company’s Beyond Hello™ Manassas , Beyond Hello™ Sterling and Beyond Hello™ Alexandria locations, Beyond Hello™ Fairfax will serve patients and registered agents Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday, September 13th.

Beyond Hello™ Fairfax will provide patients with an efficient, accessible and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis dispensing environment. As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced, well-trained staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. This new location will offer dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices, including The Lab™ , The Bank , Sèchè and Tasteology .

