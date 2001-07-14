AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that Anastasios (Andy) Omiridis will become the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2022. He will replace Neal Fuller whose planned retirement was announced in late 2021. Mr. Fuller will remain with the Company for a period of time to assist in the transition.

Mr. Omiridis has more than 23 years of experience in the insurance industry. He is currently the Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer of Kemper Corporation. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with Chubb Life from 2017 to 2019; and as the Chief Accounting Officer for ARGO Limited from 2012 to 2017. Prior to 2012, Mr. Omiridis served in multiple leadership positions with AIG.

Janelle Frost, AMERISAFE’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased that Andy will be joining AMERISAFE. Andy’s impressive background and financial expertise makes him the ideal person to serve as CFO.”

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

