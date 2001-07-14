National CineMedia, LLC (NCM), America’s largest cinema advertising network, and iSpot, the real-time TV measurement company, today announced a new partnership to enhance NCM’s analytics and measurement capabilities. Using iSpot’s currency grade ad catalog and verification of ad plays for all ads against 40 million Smart TVs in the U.S., NCM can now report on the incremental reach their advertising brings brand and studio customers in addition to linear television.

In addition, due to iSpot’s partnership and integration through Neustar’s identity resolution capabilities, NCM will be able to offer more comprehensive reach, frequency, attribution, and tune in reporting for client campaigns. As the only cinema advertising network in the U.S. to provide this level of data integration for campaigns, the combination of iSpot and NCM data will also enable marketers to seamlessly identify and target their prospects among moviegoers, which is expected to reach 600 million.

As cord cutting continues to rise, advertisers are challenged on how best to track and measure audience reach and engagement, in particular across CTV and TV. The iSpot partnership enables NCM to further demonstrate how NCM® media reaches the desired audience of its advertisers as well as how the audience is affected for both movie theater only and across integrated campaigns (Movie Theater and CTV and possibly digital and DooH). Cinema advertising is one of the few mediums able to engage and connect with a young, diverse audience at scale, extending the reach for buys across CTV, broadcast, and cable.

With a network of over 1,650 theaters and more than 20,600 screens through the US, NCM’s data intelligence platform NCMxTM connects advertisers to consumers before, during and after moviegoing. NCM is leading the cinema advertising industry as it transforms into a data-first media company, reaching audiences at scale with the most engaging content.

“Our agreement with NCM expands the opportunities for our studio and brand clients to plan, buy and optimize video investments holistically across the biggest screen in the house and the biggest one in the neighborhood,” said Holly Lun, SVP Enterprise Sales at iSpot. “We applaud the innovation and transparency our partners at NCM are forging here.”

NCM has one of the largest deterministic and probabilistic data sets of the moviegoing audience in the industry with over 274 million data records, giving brands a 360-degree view of recent consumer behavior. Marketers can leverage NCM to execute advanced audience-matching against key geographic, behavioral, and contextual targets on the big screen, as well as use the NCMxcapabilities to retarget moviegoers with digital ads and mobile offers. Catalina, Affinity Solutions, PlaceIQ, Crossix and Kochava are also partners.

“NCM’s integration with iSpot further delivers on our mission to provide our partners the ability to plan and buy premium inventory in a unified manner across all screens, including the coveted big screen. The iSpot deal also advances NCM’s value to advertisers by further proving that cinema is truly one of the only mediums where advertisers can reach the elusive young, diverse audiences at scale,” shared Manu Singh, SVP, strategic insight & analytics at NCM.

About NCM

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with young diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 47.4% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

About iSpot.tv

iSpot.tv is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands and networks to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and Out of Home environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding, among other things, NCM’s ability to provide advertising audience and impact reports, audience size and consumer and advertiser spending plans, preferences, and behavior. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to National CineMedia, Inc.’s (“NCM Inc.”) Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the “Risk Factor” section of NCM Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for further information about risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. NCM undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result, of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

