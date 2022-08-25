M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 FENCHURCH AVENUE LONDON, X0 EC3M 5AG

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 416 stocks valued at a total of $16.63Bil. The top holdings were BUR(9.89%), FERG(9.04%), and MSFT(4.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:TSE by 3,000 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.51.

On 08/25/2022, Trinseo PLC traded for a price of $30.235 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -36.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trinseo PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,147,483,647-share investment in NAS:DISH. Previously, the stock had a 62.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.36 during the quarter.

On 08/25/2022, DISH Network Corp traded for a price of $18.345 per share and a market cap of $10.21Bil. The stock has returned -58.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DISH Network Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-book ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:FERG by 104,573 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.31.

On 08/25/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $120.655 per share and a market cap of $25.59Bil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 420,428 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 2,807,562. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.44 per share and a market cap of $2,069.61Bil. The stock has returned -7.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-book ratio of 12.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.23 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 141,139 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 533,903. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $562.36.

On 08/25/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $545.16 per share and a market cap of $225.80Bil. The stock has returned 15.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-book ratio of 10.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.