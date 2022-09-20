Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on September 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Investor Day will provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to hear from members of Omnicell’s executive leadership team as they discuss the Company’s differentiated business strategy, unique industry position and long-term financial outlook. There will be a Q&A session following the presentations.

Scheduled speakers will include:

Randall Lipps, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Peter Kuipers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Danny Sanchez, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EnlivenHealth®

A live webcast of the event, including a slide presentation, will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of Omnicell’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.omnicell.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F.

A replay of the webcast will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings.

Facilities worldwide use our automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. Institutional and retail pharmacies across North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia leverage our innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com. From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company’s investor relations website and other online social media channels, including its Twitter handle www.twitter.com%2Fomnicell, LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fomnicell, and Facebook page www.facebook.com%2Fomnicellinc, to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure (“Reg FD”).

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

