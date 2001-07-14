Graco Inc. ( NYSE:GGG, Financial),a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announces the purchase of approximately 20 acres of land adjacent to the Company's existing Anoka facility. The acquired land is located south of Bunker Lake Blvd. and northwest of Graco. The Company anticipates the now-vacant land will be used for future expansion as the business continues to grow.

"Over the last few years, Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division has primarily invested back into its business through new technology and machinery," said Peter O'Shea, President, Worldwide Lubrication Equipment Division, and President, South and Central America. "The new land acquisition will provide the necessary space for facility expansion to support those investments, allowing us to grow our business and manufacturing capabilities."

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

