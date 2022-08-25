Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 INTERNATIONAL PLACE BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $282.00Mil. The top holdings were GSIE(8.70%), AVUS(7.62%), and VTI(7.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 590,784 shares in ARCA:DFAU, giving the stock a 5.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.67 during the quarter.

On 08/25/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $29.46 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.21.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AVUS by 173,717 shares. The trade had a 4.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.05.

On 08/25/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.92 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 141,756 shares. The trade had a 3.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.74.

On 08/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.42 per share and a market cap of $25.54Bil. The stock has returned -3.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 346,097 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 357,479. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.45.

On 08/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.33 per share and a market cap of $3.41Bil. The stock has returned -3.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 311,994 shares. The trade had a 2.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.76.

On 08/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.8 per share and a market cap of $7.52Bil. The stock has returned -3.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

