Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, announced that members of executive management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Susquehanna Financial Group’s Virtual Gambling and Tech Ecosystem Forum on September 7, 2022

Benchmark Company’s Consumer/Media/Entertainment Investor Conference on September 8, 2022

To schedule a meeting with executive management, please contact your respective sales representative. The Company’s most recent investor materials can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sghc.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005701/en/