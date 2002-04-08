Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trend Innovations Holding Inc. ( TREN) is a company specializing in innovative technologies using artificial intelligence. One of the company's key projects is the Thy News application.



Thy News is an application with easy-to-use management features and the option to select topics of interest. Users get to choose among a wide range of news sources to subscribe to and group them in one of five news feed designs. For example, if a user is interested in technology and sports, they can access this content without being distracted by other news. The time of publication, as well as the sources, are indicated with each release. Also, it is easy to share an article with anyone. Thanks to additional features, the application is partially available when the user cannot access the Internet.

Once a user downloads the application, Thy News offers a selection of news in such categories as World, Politics, Business, Tech & Science, Sports, Health, Travel, Design, and Food with a link to the top news sources. If a reader does not like any of the sources included in the categories, they can exclude them from the selection. One of Thy News team's ideas is to give them a choice. Therefore, the application has all the necessary functionality so that a user can customize news feeds according to his preferences.

In the development plans of the application Thy News is to automate the system of aggregation of news. News feeds will be generated using artificial intelligence technology to find storylines that in its opinion will interest every user. Thanks to these machine learning algorithms, the user will receive personalized news feeds that suit his interests.

There’s a downside to the content that’s generated algorithmically. If the user is not looking for something new, the same type of content will be provided. To accomplish this, a separate feed will be created, which will compile both general news and niche news related to location or industry updates. Based on how the news will be viewed by the user in this feed, as well as through their own search his feed with recommendations will be supplemented by new sources and give more diverse content. An additional advantage of news aggregators is that information moderation can occur excluding unwanted content, but still receiving relevant news.

The board of Trend Innovations Holding Inc. is now actively studying trends among news aggregators, expert opinions, user feedback and forming a plan for the development of Thy News application for increasing functionality and visibility in the market.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

