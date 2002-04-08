ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that John T. C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.mks.com/ and a replay of the event will be available for a limited time thereafter.

About MKS Instruments



MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed and feature enhancement for optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

