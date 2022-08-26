TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a global provider of leading-edge online education, today announced that The M&A Today Magazine, a technology-focused magazine for entrepreneurs, has selected Quality Online Education Group as one of its "Most Outstanding Online ELearning Platform 2022 - Canada".

The M&A Today Magazine is dedicated to recognizing the companies, teams, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence in their field, remain innovative and provide the most outstanding products and services to clients in a number of key industries across the business landscape internationally. The readership now covers 163 countries across the globe on six continents recognizing leading firms and professionals for their accomplishments within their fields. Award recipients are hand-picked by their dedicated in-house team through an internal process of research, analysis, shortlisting, and selection.

"It may sound cliché, but we succeed only when our students succeed. For us to win the award for ‘Most Outstanding Online E-Learning Platform 2022' is an enormous encouragement for us, as a confirmation that we are working hard in the right direction, for the right purposes. I believe we can all agree that it reflects our students' success that our e-learning platform is recognized as ‘most outstanding'. On behalf of our entire QOEG team, I would sincerely like to share this award with our students, because we strive every day to be second-to-none in our quality, our innovation so that they can have learning results that are also second-to-none. The QOEG teams' passion knows no borders in its ongoing quest to deliver the best online learning experience and recognition from awards such as this is very gratifying," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG. "

To view the QOEG profile, go to Quality Online Education Group : M&A Today Global Awards 2022

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), based in Canada, is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students around the globe. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America, South Africa, and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain ‘forward-looking statements. Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Quality Online Education Group Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Quality Online Education Group Inc., periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

