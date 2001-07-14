Ranger Energy Services, Inc. ( NYSE:RNGR, Financial) (the “Company”) today announced that Stuart Bodden, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Cougle, Chief Financial Officer, will present to members of the investment community at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2022 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern time (3:10 p.m. Central time) on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005385/en/

