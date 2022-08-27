Williams Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

204 Union Street Bennington, VT 05201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were SLQD(13.64%), SHY(11.37%), and IVV(8.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Williams Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 345,831 shares in NAS:SLQD, giving the stock a 13.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.54 during the quarter.

On 08/27/2022, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E traded for a price of $48.54 per share and a market cap of $3.00Bil. The stock has returned -4.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 333,689-share investment in NAS:IUSB. Previously, the stock had a 12.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.27 during the quarter.

On 08/27/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $46.92 per share and a market cap of $17.45Bil. The stock has returned -10.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

Williams Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 142,922 shares. The trade had a 11.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.22.

On 08/27/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.16 per share and a market cap of $27.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 168,832 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 11.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.74 during the quarter.

On 08/27/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.4 per share and a market cap of $25.54Bil. The stock has returned -3.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 131,216-share investment in NAS:ESGU. Previously, the stock had a 10.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.29 during the quarter.

On 08/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $90.43 per share and a market cap of $22.78Bil. The stock has returned -10.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

