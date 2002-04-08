ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”, “CPLP” or “we” / “us”) ( CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced the increase of the day rate for two of its LNG carriers, ‘Aristarchos’ and ‘Asklipios’, as well as the extension of the firm period by approximately 6.4 years to June and September 2031, respectively. In addition, the charterer was granted two options per vessel, each one for two years. As a result of the extension and the higher day rate, firm contracted revenues under the two charters increased from approximately $118.4 million to $485.7 million. The increased day rate will apply from September 1, 2022. The remaining charter duration for CPLP’s fleet is now extended to 7.0 years from 6.2 as of June 30, 2022.



About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 19 vessels, including six latest generation LNG carriers, nine Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier. CPLP has also agreed to acquire three 13,278 TEU container vessels and one LNG carrier between the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023.

