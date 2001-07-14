Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: GNTY) (“Company”), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (“Bank”), today announced the appointment of Eddie Priefert to the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Mr. Priefert is the President of Priefert Mfg. Co., Inc., one of the largest manufacturers of rodeo and ranch equipment in the world. He is the third generation of leadership in his family business. The company was founded in 1964, currently employing over 1,000 employees. He is very active in the Mt. Pleasant, Texas community, has served on the local hospital foundation board, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Texas FFA Foundation.

Ty Abston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very pleased to have Eddie join our board. Eddie’s knowledge of our Bank, and of growing a business and strategic thinking will be an asset to our Bank. The Priefert family has been a driving force to help grow the Mt. Pleasant and Texas economy and I am confident Eddie is a great addition to our Bank board and team.”

Mr. Priefert is a graduate of LeTourneau University with BBA & MBA Degrees in Business Administration. He and his wife Randa live in Mt. Pleasant.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2022, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.28 billion, total loans of $2.14 billion and total deposits of $2.78 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

