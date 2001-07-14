%3Cb%3ETwo+Harbors+Investment+Corp%3C%2Fb%3E. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that Bill Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2022 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. ET. The conference will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

The conference will be webcast live and accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.twoharborsinvestment.com%2Finvestors. A replay of the event will be available for one year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at www.twoharborsinvestment.com, at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 1601 Utica Ave S., Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN, 55416, telephone 612-453-4100.

