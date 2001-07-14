NerdWallet%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will be participating in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 12, 2022.

NerdWallet Co-Founder & CEO Tim Chen will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the event by visiting NerdWallet’s investor relations website at investors.nerdwallet.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

ABOUT NERDWALLET

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., UK and Canada.

