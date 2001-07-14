Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) today announced that Craig Safian, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Gartner’s presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's web site at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gartner.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

