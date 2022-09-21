%3Cb%3EPAVmed+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a diversified commercial-stage medical device company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that Lishan Aklog, M.D., the Company’s Chairman and CEO, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at Lake Street Capital Markets’6th+Annual+Best+Ideas+Growth+%28BIG6%29+Conference to be held at The+Yale+Club in New York City on September 14, 2022, and during the A.G.P.+Virtual+MedTech+Conference on September 21, 2022.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company which markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths. Lucid operates its own CLIA-certified, CAP-approved molecular diagnostic laboratory, LucidDx Labs and a network of Lucid Test Centers. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. The product pipeline also includes the CarpX® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology, which complements EsoGuard and EsoCheck, NextFlo™ Intravenous Infusion Set, PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device, and other earlier stage technologies. For more information on PAVmed, please visit PAVmed.com and follow PAVmed on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For more information on Lucid, please visit LucidDx.com and follow Lucid on Twitter, and LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit EsoGuard.com and follow EsoGuard on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

