NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or “AGI”) ( ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that it will report financial results for the period ended July 31, 2022, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET.



Conference Call Information:

Aspen Group, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. Aspen Group, Inc. will issue a press release reporting results after the market closes on that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 704-4453 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0920 (International), passcode 13732189.

Subsequent to the call, a transcript of the audio cast will be available from the Company’s website at www.aspu.com.

A dial-in replay will be available starting at 7:30 pm ET on September 13 through 11:59 pm on September 20, 2022, which can be accessed by dialing toll-free (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), passcode 13732189.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kimberly Rogers

Hayden IR

(385) 831-7337

[email protected]

[email protected]