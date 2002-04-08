ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that clinical data for ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19mg will be featured in more than 20 scientific abstracts during the EURETINA 2022 congress being held in Hamburg, Germany from September 1-4, 2022.

Audio Narration Free Papers:

Bernardete Pessoa, MD, PhD et al. RIVER Study – first registry data on the use of ILUVIEN® (0.19 mg Fluocinolone acetonide implant, FAc) in Portugal

Susana Penas, MD et al. Real-world outcomes of intravitreal fluocinolone acetonide implant for the treatment of recurrent and persistent diabetic macular edema in Portugal – results from the RIVER study based on baseline visual acuity

Lilianne Duarte, MD et al. Clinical course, safety and efficacy after 48 months of first ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide, FAc, 0.2μg/day) implant in eyes with recurrent and persistent Diabetic Macular Edema. A multicenter study

Ramin Khoramnia, MD et al. Safety and effectiveness of the fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant (ILUVIEN): 3-year results from the European IRISS registry study

João Ramalhão, MD et al. Fluocinolone acetonide implant 0.19 mg (ILUVIEN®) in the treatment of diabetic macular edema: 48-month follow up

Michael Singer, MD et al. 3-Year Safety and Functional Outcomes in DME Patients treated with the 0.19 mg FAc Implant in the Phase IV, Prospective PALADIN Study.

Veeral Sheth, MD et al. Three Year Outcomes from the PALADIN Phase IV Study: A Comparison of Anatomical Metrics Pre- and Post-FAc Treatment and their Relationship to Efficacy and Treatment Burden Outcomes

João Romano, MD et al. Retreatment with fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant: effectiveness and safety outcomes from patients with diabetic macular edema treated with the long-acting corticosteroid implant

Filipa Madeira, MD et al. Long term real-world effectiveness and safety study of fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant in patients with persistent diabetic macular edema: a single center analysis

Francisca Bragança, MD et al. ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide 0.19 mg, FAc) in recurrent and persistent diabetic macular edema: effectiveness and safety outcomes comparison between monotherapy and in combination with adjuvant therapy

Vitor Miranda, MD et al. OCT biomarkers changes in response to Dexamethasone implant for treating Diabetic Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion Edema



On-Demand Poster:

Mario Canastro, MD et al. Fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant, the long-acting corticosteroid, for the treatment of patients with diabetic macular edema: retrospective single center study



About ILUVIEN

The Company’s primary product ILUVIEN is a sustained release intravitreal implant injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E. to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in late 2019, Belgium in 2021 and Spain and Italy in 2022. Launching in Portugal in late 2022. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

DME, the primary cause of vision loss associated with diabetic retinopathy, is a disease affecting the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. When the blood vessel leakage associated with diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the macula, the condition is called DME. The onset of DME is painless and may go unreported by the patient until it manifests with the blurring of central vision or acute vision loss. The severity of this blurring may range from mild to profound loss of vision. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic Retinopathy found that over a 10-year period approximately 19% of people with diabetes included in the study were diagnosed with DME. All people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing DME.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.